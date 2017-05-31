UberEats now delivering McDonald's in Denver

McDonald's fries (Photo: JOERG KOCH, 2007 AFP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Having a Big Mac attack?

The giant U.S. burger chain McDonald's Corp. is now partnering with UberEats in Denver for fast-food delivery.

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Denver with UberEats,” said local owner/operator Tom Carlson, Jr. “Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways, and we look forward to offering more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items.”

Ninety-seven McDonald's restaurants in metro Denver are delivering through the UberEats app. Customers can order from the full McDonald's menu on the UberEATS.com app or mobile app. Everything is available for delivery, with the exception of soft serve ice cream.

