Verify:Are GMO foods safe?
Genetically modified Organisms in your food is highly controversial with Americans. But not everyone really understands the meaning of GMO or the claims made against it. David Schechter with our sister station in Dallas takes on some of those claims and "
KUSA 7:01 AM. MDT May 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Navy SEAL from Colorado killed in Fleet Week…May 30, 2017, 5:38 a.m.
-
White House communications director Mike Dubke resignsMay 30, 2017, 5:30 a.m.
-
Man fatally shot after argument at Pearl Street Mall…May 29, 2017, 5:19 a.m.