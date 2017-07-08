Want a new ride? Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile drivers

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. (Photo: Tim Boyle, This content is subject to copyright.)

Is it your dream to drive a hot dog-shaped car? Is it in your destiny to have one day said "I drove the Wienermobile."

Well, we can't speak for the latter, but you're in luck if the answer to either of those questions is 'yes.'



Oscar Mayer announced they're hiring for new drivers, or as they call them, 'Wienermobile navigators.' The one-year Hotdogger position offers benefits, competitive pay and 'a company car sure to turn heads.'

Applicants should carry a college degree, have an appetite for adventure, boundless enthusiasm, and a friendly personality.



