What Colorado restaurants were named to 'best new' and 'best view' lists?

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Six Colorado restaurants were named to two news lists: best new restaurants in the U.S. and best restaurants with the most scenic views.

Bon Appetit magazine named two Colorado restaurants to its list of the 50 best new restaurants in the country.

Chef Caroline Glover's new Annette restaurant in the Stanley Place Marketplace in Aurora was called"sophisticated, ingredient-driven Mediterranean-inspired cooking." The Denver Central Market restaurant in the RiNo neighborhood was described as"top-notch vendors who peddle grain bowls, cortados, and so much more."

And online reservation service OpenTable, a unit of The Priceline Group, named four Colorado restaurants to its list of the "100 Best Scenic View Restaurants in America."

