Where to get free, cheap margaritas for National Margarita Day

Wednesday is National Margarita Day!
If you're looking to celebrate this all-important (and very real) holiday, here are a few places offering either free or discounted beverages to mark the occasion.
Centro Mexican Kitchen
Starting at 11 am, Centro will be giving away free margaritas to the first 50 customers. After that, Suertre margs are only $3 all night. And if you're hungry after all that tequila they are also giving away free appetizers from 5-6 p.m.
Lola Coastal Mexican
Lola is also giving away free margaritas. The have 100 Casamigos blanco coins to hand out beginning at 4 p.m. and will then have $4 El Jimador Repsado margarita specials after.
Zolo Southwestern Grill
Another 100 free margaritas will be given out at this Boulder Mexican spot. Zolo will be handing out free mini mezcal margaritas to the first people through their doors when they open at 11 am.
On the Border
The Mexican food chain is celebrating National Margarita Day with $2 house margaritas from 4-7 p.m. at all of their locations.
Merle's Restaurant
Merle's in Littleton is offering $4 house margaritas and $5 Penasco Silver margaritas all day in celebration of National Margarita Day. They also have a deal for half off bottles of wine for some reason. But hey, we aren't complaining.
Marg's Taco Bistro
For those looking for something other than the traditional margarita, Marg's is offering a 2-for-1 deal on their Cucumber Skinny Margs all day on Wednesday.
Table Mountain Inn Hotel and Restaurant
This Golden hotel is hosting an all-day margarita celebration with Patron girls handing our samples from 6-7 p.m., a drawing for a Patron bicycle, and Patron margaritas for $10 and $12.
