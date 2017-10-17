Whole Foods sets opening date for store near Denver Union Station

A 56,000-square-foot Whole Foods store will anchor a LoDo development (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Whole Foods Market Inc. says it will open its location near Denver Union Station at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The 50,000-square foot "flagship" store is part of the new Union Denver apartment complex (formerly marketed as SeventeenW and Pivot Denver) at 1701 Wewatta St., a couple blocks north of the historic train depot.

It will be Whole Foods’ first downtown Denver store and the 21st in the state, the chain said. The store will employ 210 team members and bring 135 new jobs to the city.

With the opening of the Wewatta Street store, the existing 20,000-square-foot Whole Foods on Capitol Hill — at 900 E. 11th Ave. between North Emerson and Ogden streets — will close on Nov. 12. The company has said about 75 workers at the Capitol Hill site will migrate to the new location.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hMSI1q

© 2017 KUSA-TV