You can use your Colorado food stamps to grow a garden

DENVER - Colorado families who use SNAP benefits to buy food products for their families can also use those benefits to grow a garden.

Under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), eligible families are able to buy food for their households.

They can also shop at Farmer's Markets to purchase fresh fruits and veggies.

But, if families with a green thumb want to take it a step further, they can also purchase food-growing plants and seeds with their SNAP benefits to grow a family garden.

This list outlines what people using SNAP can and cannot purchase.

Many communities also have community gardens ideal for growing veggies.

In May, Denver Urban Gardens will host a plant sale where you can use your SNAP benefits.

For more details on the SNAP Gardens program, visit their website.

