You could win 'the ultimate' Taco Bell-themed wedding in Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Taco Bell is searching for the first couple to get married inside the wedding chapel at its new Las Vegas Cantina restaurant.

On its website, the popular fast food restaurant chain said couples are invited to enter a contest to win the grand prize.

That means telling your love story in a photo or 30-second video and sharing it on social media using #LoveAndTacosContest by Feb. 26.

Starting March 1, Taco Bell said fans will vote and judges will also evaluate the finalists. The winner is expected to be announced later in March.

Besides the wedding ceremony, the prize package includes airfare for six to Las Vegas, a Taco Bell-catered dinner, professional photography and a VIP table for six at a nightclub, among other prizes.

If you don't win the contest, don't worry. You can reportedly order an all-inclusive wedding package at the Las Vegas Taco Bell chapel starting this summer.

The package costs $600, according to The Knot, and it comes complete with a Taco Bell garter, bow tie and an "elaborate sauce packet wedding bouquet."

