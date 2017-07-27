Fort Collins' casual alcohol culture has day and night difference

Raif Bernatow, 3, pushes a toy truck past his father Brock, mother Kelly, and little sister Remy, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Intersect Brewing in Fort Collins, Colo. (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It’s often five o’clock somewhere in Fort Collins.

At summer family festivals, it's common to find parents pushing strollers with drinks in hand. Area 5K runners are often rewarded with a beer at finish lines.

A casual alcohol culture has emerged in a town that was late to the party — Fort Collins was a dry city 20 years before Prohibition's 1919 institution and 40 years after its 1933 repeal.

There are currently 20 breweries here, one for about every 8,000 residents. Lunch-break beers are generally acceptable. It's a common practice to bring children to a brewery.

Even Colorado State University is part of the relaxed drinking atmosphere, with a pair of campus bars and its own branded New Belgium beer.

There’s also a busy nightlife scene, with drinks consumed into the early-morning hours.

