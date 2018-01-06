Free overflow parking at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER - Headed to the National Western Stock Show on a weekend day this year? Make sure to take advantage of free overflow parking at the Coors Field garage!

A release from the Stock Show says that on January 6, 7, 13 - 15, and 20 anyone can head to the garage at 27th Street and Blake Street.

Besides being completely free, complimentary shuttles will ferry people every 15 to 20 minutes from their cars to the National Western Complex.

The garage opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes when the last car leaves!

