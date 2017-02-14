Free Valentine's Day weddings courtesy of Denver Clerk

Alvin and Kimberly Esnault have a laugh before their wedding ceremony begins at the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office.

DENVER - Lovers across Denver were able to tie the knot free of charge this Valentine's Day.

It was all a part of Picture Perfect: Denver Clerk and Recorder's 10th Annual Valentine's Celebration.

Clerk and Recorder Debra Johnson hosted free marriage ceremonies at her office on West Colfax Avenue. Judges and ministers were on hand to perform the bonds of matrimony for more than 65 eager couples.

Back drop and props were available to the couples. Prizes were given out to participants from local businesses, city agencies, and elected officials.

According to the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, a record 8,024 marriage licenses were issued in 2016. This year is off to quick start as well, with 504 licenses issued in the month of January, more than any January since 2004.

You can check out more Denver marriage statistics here.

