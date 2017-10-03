GABF event ties in beer and nature

KUSA - The Great American Beer Festival is sold out.
Fear not, thirsty friends - GABF has spun off a whole week of other beer events around Denver.
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted something on Tuesday, in fact.
And in a way - as 9NEWS photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah shows us - each beer was like taking a walk through nature.
Watch more in the video above.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs