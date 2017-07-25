Good Samaritans return wallet to man in Erie with everything still inside

(Photo: Google Maps)

Nothing ruins a good night like losing your wallet.

This is exactly what happened to Jim Suchy last Tuesday after the Rockies game.

"It was a fantastic evening up until the time that I lost my wallet," Suchy said.

He pulled out his phone to connect with an old friend he found at the game, and couldn't find his wallet after that.

After searching the area and checking with security, Suchy headed home to cancel his credit cards and order a new license. But at the same time, a nice couple found the wallet and wanted to get it back to the rightful owner.

The couple called Erie police to ensure the address on the license was correct. Corporal Dave Taylor got in touch with Suchy, eventually helping the couple get the wallet back to him.

"I've had that wallet for 20 years, and it was given to me by my father-in-law and I really didn't want to lose it I guess," Suchy said, "so it was kind of nice that someone went out of their way to make sure I got it back."

The wallet was returned with everything still inside. Cash, credit cards, and even Suchy's King Soopers card were in their places.

The good Samaritans who returned the wallet did not want recognition and would not accept a gift card from Suchy, saying they were just happen to have found the owner.

"This is something I think that everyone should aspire to, to look out for other people, to take care of other people whenever they can," Suchy said.

Suchy took to Facebook last week to show his appreciation for the kind deed, and was pleasantly surprised by the response.

"There's been a lot of unpopular things that have been posted there lately," said Suchy, "and it was nice to see that a good story actually got more recognition than negative stuff."

