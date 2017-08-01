KUSA
Happy 141st Birthday Colorado!

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 7:21 AM. MDT August 01, 2017

KUSA - Tuesday August 1, 2017 Colorado is 141-years-old.

It's no secret that Coloradans (both native and transplants) are proud of all this state has to offer, as they should be.

Colorado has beautiful plains, mountains, lakes, wildlife, and let's not forget the sunsets and sunrises that spoil us every day.

It's hard to chose a favorite thing but that's exactly what we asked you to do. 

Here is what you said your favorite Colorado thing is. 

Happy Birthday Colorado, we sure do love you.

