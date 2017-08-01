Happy 141st Birthday Colorado!

KUSA - Tuesday August 1, 2017 Colorado is 141-years-old.

It's no secret that Coloradans (both native and transplants) are proud of all this state has to offer, as they should be.

Colorado has beautiful plains, mountains, lakes, wildlife, and let's not forget the sunsets and sunrises that spoil us every day.

It's hard to chose a favorite thing but that's exactly what we asked you to do.

Here is what you said your favorite Colorado thing is.

My favorite thing about Colo. is meeting the faces behind our food! Our farmers & ranchers are the best. #coloradoday #coloradoproud @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZLglt2EGHQ — Angela Gibson (@angelashugarts) August 1, 2017

@9NEWS My favorite place in Colorado is at the family cabin in the Grand Mesa. #Ilivehere #beon9 pic.twitter.com/HmUB3hhszy — Kathy Anderson (@kanderson9189) August 1, 2017

Happy Birthday Colorado, we sure do love you.

