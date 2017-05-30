'It's OK to be nerdy': Alires Almon speaks to her 18-year-old self

KUSA - If you could write a letter to yourself when you graduated high school, what would you say?

Alires Almon, the Orchestrator of Engagement for 100 Year Starship, would tell herself it’s OK to be nerdy. It served her well in the long run. Ms. Almon is part of a team whose goal is to make human travel beyond our solar system possible in the next 100 years.

Here's Alires Almon letter to her 18-year-old self:

HERE YOU ARE!

Your name is as unique as you are - trust me you are the only one with that name in the world - I Googled it - you don't know what that is, but trust me you will. You are about to embark on quite a journey. You will be leaving New Mexico and going out to the world. In this rare opportunity of reflection and transcending the laws of physics - I am here to provide you with some advice to help you along your journey. I don’t want to give away your whole future, but let’s talk about a few things….

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

Since I am writing this to you at 18 and not 13, you already know that you have NOT utilized your god given athletic ability to the fullest. Your father passed along his NBA athletic gifts, yet you chose to ignore them. What’s ironic is that you attend his alma-mater for your first year of college - New Mexico State University - so there was a constant reminder of what you gave up. The silver lining is that you can pick up any sport easily - golf, cycling, triathlons, and snowboarding - yes that will be a thing in your life.

The school you have chosen is University of Georgia - and it is a long way from home. This college experience will change your life and provide strong foundations for your future. You will find out the benefits of being from New Mexico. First of all, get ready to answer the question - "are there black people in New Mexico?" each time you meet someone new. At our age now, we still get that question!

Going to the south and growing up in a in an environment where White and Mexican were the dominant culture, gave you a free pass to explore exactly who you wanted to be, without expectations of race at least as far as your could see. You were comfortable with anyone of any race — you will be perplexed at the reaction you receive when your Black friends find out your roommate was white. It was a BIG deal in Georgia, but just everyday life for you.

At Georgia, you were able to navigate the university without the burden of having the fear of the others. During your time, THE SOUTH was alive and well as you witnessed the antebellum parades and themed parties. Not to mention that was the first time you were called the “n-word” to your face. You are able to keep your perspective and focus.

Pledging Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was one of the best decisions of your life. Do you remember those emblems on the fire place of your grandfather, and your friends the McGary’s wall? They were symbols of AKA and Alpha Phi Alpha. You had no idea what they really meant until you went off to college. To this day, it is a big part of your life. The opportunities that membership has afforded you has changed the direction of your life many times. You are at 29 years of service and counting… still a long way to go to meet your grandfather’s 47 years of service to his fraternity.

CHILD OF THE WEST

Why be like everyone else, when you can stand out in the crowd? Georgia was a great experience, however you realized that you are a child of the west - you had different sensibilities and approaches to life. Being the only black person in the room is nothing new to you, so living in places like Boise Idaho, Yuma Arizona, and Las Vegas, NV meant that you were often the only black person in your office. It allowed you to continue to explore all there is

Now you have landed in Denver a place that has allowed you to continue to blossom and grow and be yourself all over again. Curious, fearless, and outgoing. It is here where the center of your village resides; you have friends of all types - bankers, teachers, scientists, astronauts, and actors. You are able to fulfill some of your “I want to meet these people” wish list. I am still working on trying to meet Sting.

DESTINY

You are a natural born leader. As much as you tried to deny and deflect the responsibility, you took it on as people put their trust in you to lead them into new places. Although you feared your perspective would be shunned, it was exactly that freedom of mind that got you where you needed to be. You are very inclusive in all that you do and you believe that everything is connected to everything else.

CAUTION

Life is not without its drawback…a few words of caution...

Just know that your choice to take the road less traveled has been fortuitous. However it is sometimes isolating and lonely - sometimes by choice, but mostly by circumstance. You will be questioned about your ability to handle yourself, or told that you don’t belong somewhere because you don’t fit in whatever box was there before. People - close to you and around you - will underestimate you and your worth. They will assume that you are helpless and needy, despite evidence of your success. Don't let them discourage you or dissuade you from your dreams. It’s okay to be venerable - you are not perfect, but be careful of its effects.

You are able to articulate your personal values as:

Freedom - Freedom of mind

Service to Others - going back to the great whole of humanity

Acceptance of who I am and Tolerance of others

Intelligence - Talent to do many things and no fear of my own mind.

Creativity - Finding ways to do things in and out of the ordinary way

Leadership - Showing others the way and supporting them on their path

Humility - being considerate of others without belittling myself.

All with a touch of fearlessness.

LIFE NOW AND BEYOND

Look to the stars - it is your destiny. For some reason, you don't know that Grandpa/daddy's work at NASA was part of the early Space race. He worked with the Mercury 7 astronauts, supported all of the Apollo missions. You have the pictures, medallions and the NASA Snoopy Award to prove it. He is a buried hidden figure.

Just go ahead and learn to embrace it - you love science and are a true nerd (it’s okay to call yourself that in this day and time). Science is your friend - embrace it even more. All the time you spent in the library reading instead of playing with friends will start to pay off. Your fascination with the human mind will be your foundation - between NPR and Phil Donahue's the Human Animal, it will be the foundation for all that you do. Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series is the inspiration for your career - psychology, modeling human behavior, and space travel. The love of that book is your connection to one of your personal heroes - Dr. Mae Jemison. Being yourself - geeky, excited, opinionated allowed you to forge a friendship and working partnership. You like to bring things together that most people don’t think are connected, but you see the value in it.

All those science fiction books you read, are starting to seed and become reality. The work that you are doing will help take humanity further into space than it has ever gone before. Humanity will be a space faring society soon, and you will be a small part of the foundation that makes it happen. Your favorite art work from home is something that your grandmother purchased. The printed quote reads “if I cannot do great things, I will do small things in a great way." That is something that has always stuck with you – a drive for excellence in the big and small things in life.

BTW…you have a penchant for the finer things in life…it’s okay. You will one day be able to afford yourself. Keep your faith as you have explored and defined for yourself. One more vital thing - don't internalize the stratified dystopian societal descriptions by Aldus Huxley. You are not a Beta. In this Brave New World you will defy definition.

Our time together is coming to an end, there are many more adventures to imagine and experience ahead of us. The back 9 are the hardest holes to play, but with your wisdom, experience and unique outlook, everything will work out in the end. I want to thank you for your ability to embrace the unknown with a dash or recklessness, sometimes your naiveté, but most of all your bravery to be exactly who you are.

Always, yourself - Alires

