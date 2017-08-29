Church in Lakewood fills truck with supplies to drive to Texas

Courtesy: Lori Greenleaf

LAKEWOOD - A church in Lakewood is filling a truck with supplies to drive to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Westwood Community Church partnered up with a disaster relief team to help with search and rescue.

They are collecting baby formula, diapers, bottled water, and canned goods.

The truck will leave on Wednesday, August 30 around afternoon according to Erica Green, the executive pastor of Westwoods Community Church.

They will leave once the truck is full with supplies.

The church and rescue team will also be taking a boat.

If you would like to donate the items listed above, you can find the truck parked at Westwoods Church's parking lot.

7700 W Woodard Dr.

Lakewood, CO 802227



