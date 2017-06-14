Colorado students raise almost $1 million for Make-A-Wish

Chelsea and Faith Sullivan. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Local students were honored Wednesday for their efforts in raising almost $1 million for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Students across Colorado host Wish Weeks at their school through the program Kids For Wish Kids, a news release said.

Students learn about teamwork, fundraising and philanthropy as they raise money for Make-A-Wish kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

This year, $940,000 was raised.

The top three fund-raising schools Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary collectively raised $127,771. And with the help of Elitch Gardens, Make-A-Wish thanked them with a day of fun in the sun.

“These families, the kids, they are just natural leaders, and they want to be involved - and they want to make a difference and they are just amazing people, so that's just who they are,” said Lindsey Miller, a Mountain Vista High School teacher.

And naturally, the wish recipients and their parents were grateful for the student’s help.

“The wish, it's hard to put into words how important it was without crying,” Chelsea Sullivan said, as shown in the video above. “It was just the most amazing thing to look forward to and it kind of helped her to focus and us to be excited and get past the fears.”

Her daughter Faith was more succinct, saying thanks “for raising money to make my wish come true.”

