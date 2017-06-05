Denver Police officer helps injured man cross road

(Photo: Peter Taylor)

DENVER - A Denver commuter grabbed video of an endearing moment he witnessed near the University of Denver on Friday.

While sitting at a stop light near South University Boulevard & East Evans Avenue, Peter Taylor caught this moment of a Denver Police officer walking an injured man across the road.

The man appears to be on crutches and thanks to the officer crosses the road safely.

According to the Denver Police Department Facebook page, they are working to identify the officer responsible for the good dead.

© 2017 KUSA-TV