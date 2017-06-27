KUSA
Close

Det. Dan Brite meets his biggest (smallest) fan

A young girl who dressed up as a local hero during her summer camp got to finally meet him.

Erica Tinsley, KUSA 4:41 PM. MDT June 27, 2017

KUSA - The young Parker girl who dressed up as a local hero during her summer camp's super hero day got to meet the man she looks up to.

RELATED: Parker Girl honors Det. Dan Brite at camp's superhero day

Parker Police tweeted this photo of 6-year-old Isla dressed up as Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Brite two weeks ago.

Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Brite and Isla together.

The sheriff's office says she stole his heart.

Brite was shot in the line of duty in September last year. He was released from the hospital in December.     

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories