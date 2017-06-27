Det. Dan Brite meets his biggest (smallest) fan

KUSA - The young Parker girl who dressed up as a local hero during her summer camp's super hero day got to meet the man she looks up to.
Parker Police tweeted this photo of 6-year-old Isla dressed up as Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Brite two weeks ago.
Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Brite and Isla together.
A few weeks ago Isla dressed as her hero at summer camp. Today, Isla got to meet Det. Brite & stole his heart ❤️#britestrong @ParkerPolice pic.twitter.com/D7h43GXDZf— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 27, 2017
The sheriff's office says she stole his heart.
Brite was shot in the line of duty in September last year. He was released from the hospital in December.
