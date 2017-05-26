Arizona boy with autism makes history at high school as first bat boy on girl's team

Tucker Petrini is the first bat boy ever at Campo Verde High School. Photo: (Andy Silva)

GILBERT, Ariz. - He's a fan of Blake Shelton and his ultimate dream is to be a star on Nickelodeon.

Tucker Petrini has made history at Campo Verde High School as a freshman. He is the first bat boy ever to join the girl's softball varsity team.

It's a huge accomplishment for Tucker and his family. At just 3 years old, he was diagnosed with autism -- and being a part of the team has been quite the journey for the 16-year-old.

"We're really hoping he can do it again next year, he really loves doing it, he loves the girls, he loves being a part of a team, he would even go on their away games if they weren't too far," said Tucker’s mom, Stacie Petrini.

Stacie also says Tucker is more outgoing now, loves interacting with groups and he has definitely gained more confidence.

Recently, Tucker was honored at the girl's varisty softball banquet by receiving an award and a varsity letter. He shared his heartfelt speech with us.

"If you are surrounded by friends, they will always cheer you on to be the bat boy," said Tucker.

The entire team signed a helmet for Tucker and gained some inspiration from him as well.

"He definitely taught you should take all things positively, have more positive in your life than negativity," said his former teammate Haley Hernandez.

Tucker's family wants to make sure the team and the team's coach don't go without being recognized for such a powerful moment in Tucker's life.

And Tucker has three things he took from this experience.

"Being a good sport and try to be brave and try to be honest," said Tucker.

Sportsmanship, bravery and honesty is something we all can learn from Tucker.

