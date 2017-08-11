Homeless children work to put a play together

It's only a few moments before the kids of Joshua Station go on stage for the shelter's first ever play.
Paint brushes were flying. Costumes were being thrown on for rehearsal. Lines were being memorized. And amongst the chatter and laughter, voices kept calling for Molly.
Molly McCurdy is one of the volunteers at the housing facility for homeless families. She along with several other staff members and volunteers have been working with the kids all week.
It's the first theater camp at Joshua Station. The kids spent the week writing their own stories and building their own set.
"A lot of them haven’t had the luxury of extracurricular activities and summer camp," McCurdy said. "So it’s great to watch them soak it in, and enjoy the attention and positive affirmation."
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs