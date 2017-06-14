Parker girl honors Det. Dan Brite at camp's superhero day

6 year-old dresses up as Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Brite for summer camp's superhero day. Courtesy: Parker Police

KUSA - It was superhero day at a summer camp in Parker, and one little girl wanted to honor a special law enforcement officer.

Parker Police tweeted a photo of 6-year-old Isla dressed as a SWAT detective, but not just any detective.

She wore her uniform with a Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Brite name tag.

Dress like a #superhero day at summer camp. So 6 yo Isla wore her SWAT uniform with a @dcsheriff Detective Brite name tag. 👍 pic.twitter.com/amSMwVXdQl — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) June 14, 2017

Brite was shot in the line of duty in September 2016. He was released from the hospital in December.

RELATED: Det. Brite discharged from hospital, will continue to rehab

In March, Detective Brite thanked the medical workers who cared for him at Parker Adventist Hospital during a special ceremony where the Mayor of Parker honored the hospital staff.

© 2017 KUSA-TV