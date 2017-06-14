Parker girl honors Det. Dan Brite at camp's superhero day

KUSA - It was superhero day at a summer camp in Parker, and one little girl wanted to honor a special law enforcement officer.
Parker Police tweeted a photo of 6-year-old Isla dressed as a SWAT detective, but not just any detective.
She wore her uniform with a Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Brite name tag.
Dress like a #superhero day at summer camp. So 6 yo Isla wore her SWAT uniform with a @dcsheriff Detective Brite name tag. 👍 pic.twitter.com/amSMwVXdQl— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) June 14, 2017
Brite was shot in the line of duty in September 2016. He was released from the hospital in December.
In March, Detective Brite thanked the medical workers who cared for him at Parker Adventist Hospital during a special ceremony where the Mayor of Parker honored the hospital staff.
