Denver police officer pens letter to his 18-year-old self

With so many graduations taking place this time of year, young adults are getting ready to leave the nest, and many parents and loved ones are likely trying to pass on those last bits of wisdom before their kids enter the "real world."

9NEWS has been asking various leaders around Colorado what they would tell their 18-year-old selves if they could write a letter to them.

A local police officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared his letter with us:

A letter to my 18-year-old self

If I could do it all over again, I would do things so different; or would I?

If I knew then, what I know now sounds like you could have a road map towards a easier life with fewer roadblocks, obstacles, and hardships when you are my age now in 2017; 44 years old. But believe me when I tell you; there is value in struggle and adversity. These are the times when you mature and build character and personality. A quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has resonated and stayed with me for many years, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

There is no shortcut. If there were, there would be no value to your accomplishments. Nothing worth having comes easy. Life is great, but life is not easy. It comes with the ultimate of highs followed by the deepest of lows and we must learn to take the good with the bad. That’s part of the deal. There is no way around it; which brings me to another lesson. Never go around a problem. You must go through it to come out better on the other side. “When you are going through hell, keep going.” As I write this letter to you, my 18-year-old self, I am sitting in my house that I share with my wife. My wife just so happens to be the girl that you will meet next year when you turn 19, so, remember, be kind to that girl who got you and your friends kicked out of the bowling alley…

There are ways to make the realities of life easier and the recipe is simple enough if you are willing to listen. Being young, you haven’t had the chance to make that many mistakes yet, so use the mistakes of others as teaching moments. Never waste an opportunity to learn and grow from mistakes; yours or others. You win some, you learn some. Take the advice from others such as your teachers, bosses, friends, parents, and grandparents. Their life stories are rich and contain life lessons and pearls of wisdom that will enrich your life if you listen. Sadly, time passes and so do people. Many of these amazing people will not be here when you turn 44. So, have that cup of coffee with your grandmother, listen to your grandfather’s stories of WWII, and call your old boss and thank him for opening up that bank account for you and making you save money. Remember that life is full of regrets, but the ones that affect us most are not the things we’ve done; the things we regret most are the things we haven’t done.

Another ingredient in the recipe is to work hard and be a good person. Be good, do good, feel good. Give more to the world than you take from it. No random act of kindness, however small is wasted. Remember your friends are a reflection of who you are. Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are. Be true to your friends, they make life great! Another secret from the future; the friends you have today are still your friends 26 years later and have been there for you in the good times as well as the bad. Life’s best moments and life’s worst moments are best shared.

When life gets hard, take it in small chunks and live in the moment. Every day is a gift, that’s why it’s called the present. Don’t live in the past and don’t look too far into the future. Control what you can and don’t worry about the rest. Always remember the weight of your words, actions, and behaviors and the effect they have on others. There are three things in life that you can never take back; your past, the spent arrow, and the spoken word.

I remember how hard life was at 18. I remember your fears and stress concerning the future. You lived alone in an apartment, didn’t have money, were away from your family, and your employment prospects looked dim at the time. But remember, everything matters. There are valuable life skills in every area of your life that can be translated into something larger if you keep your eyes and your mind open. With hard work, compassion, competence, character, timing and some old fashioned good luck; things will work out. I promise. Like your grandmother always said, “good things come to those who wait.” Well, you waited and you learned from your own mistakes and the mistakes of others, you worked hard and found the occupation that suited the service minded person like you the best; you became a police officer where you have the ability to help those who need a helping hand. You sacrifice your own comfort to serve a cause lager than yourself.

So, if knowing then, what I know now, would I do it things different; nope. Not a chance. No regrets. I have just what I was looking for 26 years ago. I have peace of mind.

