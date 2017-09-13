Courtesy: APS Communications

AURORA - The schools of Aurora are coming together to collect school supplies for students in Texas who are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Mehran Ahmed, an assistant principal at Gateway High School, is a Houston native and began his teaching career in Texas.

Gateway, Aurora Hills, Vista PEAK Exploratory and Arkansas Elementary have been collecting donations to rally behind Ahmed.

Students are also sending letters of encouragements along with book bags filled with notebooks and markers.

You can drop off donations at Aurora Hills Middle School (1009 S Uvalda St), Gateway High School (1300 S Sable Blvd), Vista PEAK (24551 E 1st Ave), or Arkansas Elementary (17301 E Arkansas Ave). All the supplies will be loaded on a truck on Friday at 7:45 a.m. at Gateway High School.

Ahmed will deliver the supplies to Tanglewood Middle School and Heights High School in Houston.

These are the items needed for donation:

Backpacks

Earbuds or headphones

4GB (or larger) flash drives

Pocket folders with brads (any color)

Composition notebooks

Blank copier paper (8.5 in. x 11 in.)

Graph paper (8.5 in. x 11 in.)

Notebook paper (8.5 in. x 11 in.)

No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Erasers

Pencil bags

Blue, black, and red ink pens

Glue sticks

Glue bottles

Highlighters (any color)

Colored pencils (12-pack)

Colored markers (not permanent)

Rulers (30cm, wooden)

Index cards (3 in. x 5 in., 100 count, lined)

Three-ring binders

Post-it notes

Pkgs. of dividers

Scotch tape

Colored construction paper

Clorox or Lysol wipes

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

© 2017 KUSA-TV