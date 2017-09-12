Tim Tebow visits people in a special needs shelter after Hurricane Irma

JACKSONVILLE - Tim Tebow spent time with people in a special needs shelter in Jacksonville, Florida after Hurricane Irma.

A video shows Tebow listening to a World War II veteran play harmonica on Monday, September 11.

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Needs Shelter! #irma pic.twitter.com/2q1nH7EHz0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 11, 2017

Tebow also sent a message to the people of Jacksonville in a video he posted on Twitter. He said:

"What's up Jacksonville in the state of Florida. I know there's a lot of people hurting right now but the awesome thing is that we're going to rally together and try to help everybody. We're praying for you. Just here at one of my neighbor's and friend's house...he has a tree going through his house. I know it's a tough time for so many people but just know we're praying for you. God's got a plan through everything. Keep trusting him. God bless you guys."

He then greeted evacuees at a shelter with Florida's governor Rick Scott.

