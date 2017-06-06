NBC's Tom Costello reflects on what he'd say to his 18-year-old self

Courtesy: Tom Costello

KUSA - As graduation season looms, parents and friends are trying to pass along their wisdom to help prepare those about to walk across the stage.

If you could go back in time – what would you tell your 18-year-old self?

Arapahoe High School graduate, former 9NEWSer and current NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello shared a letter he’d write his 18-year-old self.

Tom Costello's letter to his 18-year-old self

Knowing what I know now, if I could go back and give my 18-year-old self some guidance...I'd have several pieces of advice:

Number one:

Believe in yourself, lose the insecurity!

Here's a big secret you may not realize until you're older...but I'll let you in on it now:

Nearly everyone is insecure when they're 18 years old. Everyone questions themselves, and what others are thinking of THEM.

But the truth is - most folks aren't worried about you. They're worried about themselves.

And that is great secret to successful relationships! Show interest in others, invest in them. Ask about them, what they care about or worry about.

You will develop devoted friends!

Number two:

Go For it! Whatever your dreams and goals...Shoot high and go for the gold! At 18, the world is waiting and you CAN do anything....study anything, go anywhere, and be anything! Go for the major leagues before settling on the minors.

Plenty of people are happy to "settle" for good enough. That just leaves more room for you to land a top spot.

Number three:

Be Reliable!

You'll be amazed when you're in college or in the workplace, how many people simply can't be bothered to show up on time for class or work. They're perpetually late, unreliable.

And it's hard to recover a damaged reputation.

You'll cruise right past them if you turn in the extra credit assignments, show up for work 20 minutes early, and stay 20 minutes late. People will notice! And you'll reap the benefits.

Number four:

Take time to enjoy life!

Don't be so studious or serious that you don't get outside and ski, swim, hike, play music, go to concerts, fall in love, walk on the beach or camp in the mountains.

Our time on this planet is short.....too often, VERY short. I had friends who never made it past 18.

So enjoy every moment. It's a gift!

You should work to live, not live to work!

And that segues into Number five:

Pick a path in life that will fulfill you.

That speaks to your passion or ignites a passion and makes you WANT to work the longer days.

Whether it's in college or in your career: do something that will keep you interested every day.

Something that challenges you, that will surround you with people who share your passions and make you better...who lift you up!

From 9NEWS to NBC NEWS, I've been so fortunate to have a career that allowed me to see the world, meet fascinating people, and have life-changing experiences, laugh and cry.

The journey really is more important - more enriching than the destination.

So to all of you HS and college graduates -

CONGRATULATIONS.

Have No Fear! Go Get 'em.

