Volunteers build bikes for Denver second grade students

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Eighty bikes for 80 second graders. That was the goal for volunteer bike builders at Stoney's Bar and Grill Tuesday evening.

"Everyone remembers their first bicycle and that sense of freedom that comes with a bike, and that's what this is all about," Sarah Leavitt said. She's the program director for Can'd Aid, Oskar Blues' charity arm. "Giving one kid, 80 kids that opportunity to get outside and ride their bike for years to come, it's priceless."

As boxes flew, bolts tightened and beer flowed, first-time bike builder Jodye Whitesell flipped through her instruction manual.

(Photo: KUSA)

"I've not ever built a bike before. Whole new experience here," she said.

She said it was like solving a puzzle, and she was happy to help a second grader get a new bike.

"I loved riding a bike as a kid so I think it's awesome there's a organization that provides bikes to kids in the area and encourages them to get out and ride," she said.

(Photo: KUSA)

According to Leavitt, the Can'd Aid Foundation has built more than 1,200 bikes for kids across the country -- 400 in Colorado alone.

The 80 bikes built Tuesday will be delivered to Goldrick Elementary School on Wednesday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV