WATCH: Clydesdale rescued after falling through ice

When a very large horse went out on very thin ice on Friday, a team of first responders came to its rescue.

The Clydesdale - yes the same type of horse you see in the Budweiser commercials - has wandered out onto the Elbert County pond Friday afternoon.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office and Elizabeth Fire Rescue teamed up to help free it.

It took several minutes of guiding, pulling and tugging to get the horse to the edge of the pond.

A few moments later the Clydesdale found its footing and climbed up onto the ground where it was able to catch its breath and start to dry off.

Another warning that in most cases around the metro area, the ice is still far too thin to venture out on.

