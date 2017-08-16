Help plant flowers in Aurora memorial garden

AURORA - The City of Aurora is looking for some gardening help.

They are looking for volunteers to help with planting at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden.

The garden was established to honor the lives of the twelve people who lost their lives in the Aurora Theater on July 20, 2012.

This Saturday, volunteers will be out planting and tending to the garden to get it prepared for a special fundraising event next week.

On August 26, the Reflection Garden on Tap: 5k and Beerfest will bring people to the garden to see where the memorial is being built and enjoy a festival.

The 5k run starts and ends at the garden and winds through the historic Delaney Farm.

Following the race, a festival with games, sidewalk chalk artists, live music and food trucks is being held at the garden.

You can find out more about that event here: http://bit.ly/2vK9dln.

But before that, the organizer of the planting day says more volunteers are still needed.

The volunteer event is happening between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers can come anytime within that window.

Those who come are asked to bring gloves, closed-toe shoes, long pants and a water bottle. Shovels and spades will be provided but volunteers can bring their own if they have them.

The garden is located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora. You can sign up to volunteer here: http://bit.ly/2fN4ewI.

