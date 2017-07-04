KUSA
Amelia Earhart rides the Mega Wedgie

Amelia has been sampling some of Elitch Gardens rides for us which might be more exciting than a slow traffic day.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 8:59 AM. MDT July 04, 2017

DENVER - The traffic on weekday holidays tends to slow down. 

We didn't want Traffic reporter Amelia Earhart to get too comfortable so we sent her over to Elitch Gardens Theme Park to ride some of their wildest rides including the Mega Wedgie.

While all of us back at the station are jealous, we really enjoyed watching her enjoy the holiday.

Here are some of the highlights in case you, like us, can't make it to the amusement park and need to live vicariously through her.

 

 

 

