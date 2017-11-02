55-foot Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock

A 55-foot White Fir arrives at the Outlets at Castle Rock on Thursday, November 2, 2017. (Photo: Outlets at Castle Rock)

KUSA - Although November has only just begun, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock.

On Thursday a 55-foot white fir arrived via flatbed truck. The tree stands 10 feet taller than the big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

The tree was selected from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in northern California as part of a forest manicuring project. The removal of large trees clears up space for new trees, improving forest health. Ten white fir trees were planted in its place.

The tree will be decorated with 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments and bows. (Photo: Outlets at Castle Rock)

Because it takes weeks to trim such a large tree, crews had to start early on Christmas preparations. Some branches that were removed for interstate travel will be reaffixed. The tree will also be decorated with more than 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments and bows.

Outlets of Castle Rock will hold its 12th Annual Tree Lighting Concert on Saturday, November 11.

Christmas preparations underway at the Outlets at Castle Rock on Thursday, November 2, 2017. (Photo: Outlets at Castle Rock)

© 2017 KUSA-TV