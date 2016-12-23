Broomfield ‘Christmas House' being sold

(Photo: Shannon Von Eschen)

KUSA - Broomfield's "Christmas House" may lose its holiday cheer after this year.

The 74-year-old owner of the home says she just can't keep up with the payments, so it's time to let go.

The former contractor actually built the house specifically for the holiday season, with large display windows and extra electrical outlets.

December 31 will be the last day to see the home all decked out with its Christmas decorations. After that, you may not get another chance.

The owner hopes to sell the home early next year.

As photojournalist Corky Scholl shows us in the video above, neighbors hope the new owners will keep the Christmas spirit alive.

