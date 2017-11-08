Christmas music is back on the radio in Colorado

(Photo: Alain Jocard, 2013 AFP)

KUSA - Do you hear what I hear?

Bing Crosby? Nat King Cole? Mariah Carey?

Christmas music has returned to radio airwaves in Colorado.

Northern Colorado's Tri 102.5 FM has begun playing holiday tunes 24 hours a day. The signal can be heard throughout the Denver area.

Now we just have to wait for another station to switch over.... we're looking at you, KOSI 101.

To put you in the festive mood, here are 10 of our favorite Christmas songs:

10. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

9. There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays by Perry Como

8. Caroling, Caroling by Nat King Cole

7. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

6. Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

5. Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Gene Autry

4. Carol of the Bells (Home Alone version) by John Williams

3. White Christmas by Bing Crosby

2. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Frank Sinatra

1. The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole

