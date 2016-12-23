Cyber security concerns over kids' tech toys

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It’s the final countdown for kids anxiously awaiting the moment they can unwrap their Christmas presents.

Some of their toys may connect to WiFi, cameras and apps. If so, there could be safety and privacy concerns.



"Board games and toys from the store," said Adam Rutan as he was shopping in Timbuk Toys, talking about what he allowed at home for his kids.

But the wish list is a little more high-tech in other homes.



"There are some really cool smart toys, smart enable toys. WiFi enabled toys like little dolls that talk back to you or listen to you," said Molly Wendell, a board member of Colorado Cyber. She said these kinds of toys are hot items this holiday season but also ripe with issues not every parent thinks of.



"The toys could be listening to your child or recording video or recording the voice of your child," said Wendell.



It also means someone could hack into your home network and access your bank statements online, credit cards even medical records.



"There is the trade off between the security and privacy of your family and the coolness of the toy," said Sam Masiello, a dad of three girls and also the Chief Information Security Office at Teletech.

Masiello said some of the toys can record what's being said around it and then transcribe the conversation so manufacturers know what was said and sell the information to advertisers.



"If it over hears you really want to buy a new car it might send it over to car manufacturers," said Masiello.



Which is why some of the toy companies answer privacy questions on their website, promising whatever the toy hears or stores is protected.



"We have young kids so we definitely don't get toys with internet," said Rutan.



Cyber experts recommend changing your WiFi passwords at home often. Go into the toys settings and limit the amount of data shared and turn off the camera.

You do want to keep in mind toys with cameras that also connect to the internet could be hacked, which means the cameras can be turned on and off.

If you have a toy that asks for names, you can try giving a fake name so it doesn't remember your child's actual name.



