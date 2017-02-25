Families run in undies for charity fundraiser

The Cupid's Undie Run Denver (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Chilly temperatures on Saturday didn't stop hundreds of people from stripping down to their underwear and running outside for a good cause.

The Cupid's Undie Run helps support those dealing with neurofibromatosis.

“We raise money for neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic condition otherwise known as NF,” Laura Pells, a mother of a 4-year-old with neurofibromatosis said.

Pells’ daughter Mya was diagnosed with the disorder when she was just seven months old.

“Obviously it's really devastating,” Pells said. “It’s nothing you expect, it’s nothing that you plan for.”

NF is diagnosed most often in children and young adults and can affect almost every organ system.

“People who have this condition don't have the ability to stop tumors from growing on their body,” Pells said.

Laura Pells

For that reason, people can be self-conscious — so this event puts everyone in the same situation.

“We're in underwear to feel comfortable in your own skin — for kids like my daughter and everyone else who's living with this,” said Pells.

The Pells’ are watching their twin son and daughter grow up, one with the disease and one without. Pells and her husband try their best to be honest with Mya.

“Our daughter will ask us why she has spots on her body and we're really open because we don't want her to think anything is wrong with her,” Pells said.

Mya Pells and her twin brother. (Photo: COURTESY Laura Pells)

Since there is no cure, money is raised for research in hopes one day there will be one.

Team ‘Pells Pals’ has been participating for the past four years and is known for raising the most money. This year was no different, raising almost $23,000.

After dancing, a few drinks, and a big win everyone went outside where it was slightly above freezing for the run.

“My heart swells, I cannot ever express the gratitude towards people who support us year after year,” Pells said.

The disease is found in 1 of about every 3000 births. It's more widespread than cystic fibrosis, hereditary muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease and Tay Sachs combined.

Luckily, Pells says her daughter has not had to deal with any serious affects, just some spots on her body.

