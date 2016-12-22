Turning two tons of ice into art

After seven hours, artists at Denver's Skyline Park created an awesome ice sculpture this afternoon. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

DENVER – On a cool December day, the rink at Skyline Park was a canvas crisscrossed with carefree strokes by dozens of ice skaters, but the real work of art came from the guy who carved better than any skate.

“I’m putting on some wood-grain detail,” said Jess Parrish, working with a saw on a huge block of ice. “Kind of make it look like the North Pole sign or something like that.”

Parrish and his crew from Cool Hand Ice Carving worked on several ice sculptures Thursday afternoon beside the Southwest Airlines Rink at Skyline Park. The largest piece featured the Denver skyline in front of snowcapped mountains.

“Carving some ice, having a great time!” Parrish said.

Parrish and the other sculptors started with 15 blocks of ice that weighed about three-hundred pounds apiece.

“That’s why I got these!” Parrish said with a laugh, flexing his bicep.

Parrish and his crew used chainsaws as if they were extensions of their own hands, cutting through the thick ice with precision.

“Who said I was accurate?” Parrish said, slicing through a chunk of ice.

Parrish admitted he prefers to use a chisel.

“There’s something about a sharp chisel and the ice you know?” Parrish said. “It feels good. It feels really nice.”

The ice sculptors had a captive audience Thursday afternoon beside the ice rink. Kids’ draws dropped as Parrish used a blowtorch to melt away imperfections on the ice.

“I like to inspire kids,” Parrish said. “I want them to be artists.”

If not inspired, kids were at least entertained Thursday afternoon. Southwest set up a photo booth for families to take pictures in front of the finished sculptures.

With 50-degree weather on its way to Denver, Jess Parrish admitted his sculptures might not last too long.

“Ice, you can just let it go.” He said with a smile. “It’s for the event and when it melts, see you later. Next project”

