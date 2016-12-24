Greeley light display ‘a gift' to the community

Mike Medhurst's home light display in Greeley. (Photo: KUSA, Ama Arthur-Asmah)

GREELEY - Fifteen years ago, Greeley resident Mike Medhurst decided to decorate the outside of his home. He put up a few lights for the holiday season.

“It started off small like anyone else’s Christmas display,” Medhurst said. “It got bigger and bigger over the years and I realized that people were stopping to look at the display and I said, ‘well if they enjoy this, wait and I will show you something better.’”

Now all these years later, his home located in the 300 block of 50th Avenue Court in Greeley looks very different.

Instead of a small display, there are 150,000 lights hanging around his home. The lights are synchronized to Christmas music he plays on his very own radio station. Lights blink on and off to songs like “Carol of the Bells.”

Medhurst is a firefighter by day, and says he has a determined personality.

“When I jump into a project, I jump in with both feet. In this case with many, many light strands,” he said.

It takes him two months to put up the display. The lights are turned on every year on the day after Thanksgiving.

Because he views the display as a gift to the community, he declines to discuss the cost.

“It’s a gift to the community and part of that gift is the cost of the electric bill. And one of those things we don’t talk about is the price of a gift. Therefore, it’s part of a mystery.”

Medhurst says he loves that his lights bring people together. He believes that is the essence of Christmas.

“We stop, we slow down and we start to care a little bit more about one another,” he said. “And I think that’s one of the most important things about Christmas and that’s why it means so much to me.”

In addition to the lights, the Medhurst family holds an annual toy drive on the on the first Saturday of December.

They collect toys from the community and help out local families in need with the help of his fellow firefighters and Santa Claus.

The light display will keep on shining until New Year’s Day.

For more information about the Greeley Grizwalds, visit their website: http://mike.btfh.net/

