Here's where (and when) you can recycle your Christmas tree

KUSA - It's about that time to dump the Christmas tree that brought so much joy to your Instagram feed this month.

Although it might be tough to part with it and come to the realization that Christmas 2018 is more than 360 days away, the good news is that these recycled trees are typically chipped and made into mulch, which is often available for free to residents.

This year in Denver, those who want curbside pickup must set trees out by 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 or Friday, Jan. 12. They'll be collected the following Monday by 5 p.m. If you want to drop off your tree, you can take it to two locations -- one on Cherry Creek Drive and Havana Nursery.



Those who live in Aurora can drop off trees anytime from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 for recycling at Del Mar Park, Olympic Park and Saddle Rock Golf Course.



In Greeley, residents can take trees to the Greeley Organic Waste Center located at 1130 E 8th Street. You can drop them off Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 through Jan. 7. Tree drop-off will take place at Lakewood's Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave. The greenhouse is located between Estes and old Kipling streets.



Highlands Ranch residents can drop off trees anytime until Jan. 17 at Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir. Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St., Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir. and Toepfer Park and 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.



If you happen to live in Englewood, residents can recycle trees from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 at four area parks: Bates/Logan Park (2938 S. Logan Street); Belleview Park (5001 S. Inca Street); Centennial Park (4630 S. Decatur Street); and Miller Field (3600 S. Elati Street).



Those in Parker can take trees to Challenger Regional Park at 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker, Salisbury Park (East paved parking lot) or 12010 S. Motsenbocker Rd. from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 29.



Littleton and South Suburban Parks and Recreation will again be collecting and mulching Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16. The Littleton collection site is located at Cornerstone Park at the southeast corner of W. Belleview Avenue and S. Windermere Street. South Suburban will collect trees at its Willow Springs Service Center (WSSC), 7100 S. Holly Street in Centennial. Both sites are open every day during daylight hours.

Make sure all decorations, nails, lights and stands must be taken off trees. Free mulch is available at many drop-off locations. Just ask!

