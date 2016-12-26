How the infant stole Christmas: Siblings share same Dec. 25 birthday

Two years ago, Tony Bader and Meghan Bader welcomed their first child – a son named Ben – on Christmas. This year, they defined the odds again, and had their daughter, Caroline – also on Christmas. (Photo: Courtesy the Bader family)

LONE TREE - Two-year-old Ben Bader is in for a rude awakening when he understands what just actually happened.

His baby sister stole not only Christmas, but his birthday.

“He's in total ‘no, mine’ phase,” dad Tony Bader said. “Everything is, ‘no mine,’ even if it's not his. The cat is his, our dinner is his, everything is his. This is going to be interesting.”

Ben was born on Christmas day two years ago. His sister Caroline was born this Christmas at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

“His birthday is not his, his mom, dad are no longer just his. He's in for a rude awakening. Tough,” Tony smiled.

Ben's 2. sharing is hard, everything is "mine" at this age. he's in for a rude awakening. his infant sister just stole his birthday. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/fnzKrQRImL — Anastasiya Bolton (@abolton9news) December 26, 2016

When Ben was due, both parents Tony and Meghan Bader were hoping to avoid a Christmas birthday.

“With Ben we said, his due date was the 21st, what time of year should we avoid and we said we don't want it on Christmas,” Tony said. “Seriously, this actually happened, we talked about it. The only really moratorium on birthdays that we wanted initially was Christmas.”

With Caroline, she was due the 23rd. If she wasn't born on Christmas, it would be a letdown for her.

“It's gotta be ridiculous,” Tony said. “I think we should buy a lottery ticket.”

Winning that would definitely help -- think about all those presents they'll have to buy.

“We'll do Christmas Eve dinner, presents in the morning, Santa comes, take a little break and I guess it's birthday time, I guess,” Tony said.

He added the kids would eventually pick a different day for a birthday party.

But right now this might be a little rough for Ben. It will eventually make a great story, them sharing so much early on, and in years to come.

“Me and my brother were both born on the same day and it's Christmas,” Tony said.

Copyright 2016 KUSA