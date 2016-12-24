Massive Christmas tree decorated in Kremmling

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

KREMMLING - At the Kremmling Visitors Center, Executive Director Shelly McManus says her town might be untapped, untamed and a sportsman’s paradise.

But during the holidays, it’s also where you can find a massive Christmas tree.

“The largest living Christmas tree west of the Mississippi,” McManus said.

Located right on the corner of 3rd and Main, the tree stands more than six stories tall. Kremmling town Manager Mark Campbell says it’s decorated with thousands of lights,

Because it’s still in the ground, the tree is still growing which means every year the bragging rights in Kremmling get a little taller too.

“When we last measured it, it was 65 feet and that was three years ago. So I’m sure it’s a little taller now,” Campbell said.

The idea started a few years back when some of the town wise men decided to decorate a tree in the park.

“When we started doing a public Christmas tree a few years ago, we had very few options in the park here, so that became the one we used,” said Campbell.

Now it’s a Kremmling tradition helping to keep Christmas spirit sky high.

“I see that big Christmas tree just looming large,”’ McManus said.

