Roaming carolers entertain travelers at DIA

Carolers sing at Denver International Airport on Thursday. (Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

DENVER - A trip to the airport three days before Christmas tends to be a bit stressful.

Cancelled flights, lost baggage – it’s enough to bring some to tears. Especially if you are a two-year-old forced to endure the security line.

While the whole point of being at the airport is to move forward and go, there was a sound that made people slow down at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

They are the “unexpected Christmas surprise” to DIA travelers. They are the Original Dickens Carolers.

What started in the mid-1980s with eight singers at Larimer Square has grown into a group of 50 professionals that performs all along the Front Range at malls, airports, and anywhere else where cheer can be spread.

RELATED: 2.4 million will head through DIA for the holidays

“All we can do is get em to smile,” says Michael Hume, a member of Thursday’s quartet.

Hume has been bringing joy since 1990. Others like Jessica Lawdan and Amy Condon are doing it for the first time this year.

No matter the range of age and experience, nothing brings a group closer faster than music.

“This is my family. This is my tribe,” bass singer Greg Bond said.

There are some very happy songs being sung at DIA lately. Have you heard them? #9news pic.twitter.com/76NfN2UXA5 — Chris Cheline (@ChrisCheline) December 22, 2016

The singers have been busy memorizing 54 songs since September.

“My family back at home is like 'oh my gosh Christmas music!' I've been singing for like four months,” Condon said.

It’s all to prepare the unexpected gift for the travelers at DIA.

“It brings up something so deep inside that people may have even forgotten,” Bond said.

The carolers hope they are doing their part to bring a little joy to the busy season.

Copyright 2016 KUSA