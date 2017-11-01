Starbucks' 2017 holiday cups have arrived

It's November 1st: So Starbucks has unveiled their 2017 holiday cup. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Starbucks' holiday cup in 2015 was simply red. The cup sparked outrage with its lack of Christmas and winter symbols such as snowflakes, trees or presents.

Two years later, Starbucks' holiday cup feature snowflakes, trees and presents with bright sections of red and green.

Starbucks' 2017 holiday cup. (Photo: Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks)

The illustration on the cup is mostly white, allowing customers to personalize it themselves.

In response to the backlash of 2015, Starbucks released 13 different holiday designs last year. The chain even asked customers for their designs. More than 1,200 artwork suggestions were submitted.

The 2017 holiday cups arrived in stores Wednesday morning. This is the 20th year Starbucks has served the festive cups.

Giving Good starts with you. Our cup. Your creativity. #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/KyTb7lP6qI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 1, 2017

