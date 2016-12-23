Denver on the day before Christmas Eve. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA – Sections of the city seemed empty on Friday, while other parts of town were mob scenes. That’s what you can expect two days before Christmas.

You can find it off-putting, or you can embrace it.

9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan was clearly in the spirit and brought us this parody of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Watch the video above for the full experience and to see an adorable golden retriever.

‘Twas the weekday before Christmas and all through the city, the lingering snow still managed to look pretty.

The construction cranes in the distance were frozen like statues, while creatures below chomped carrots not cashews.

Perhaps, the nuts were eaten by these folks, a pretzel in hand tastes better with three cokes. Or maybe that’s tea.

No matter the drink’s flavor, holly hung high brought ambiance you could savor.

Unless of course, you were at work today, like the jolly ol’ folks from the TSA.

If you’re planning a trip, you should be just fine.

Just cross your fingers aboard the A-Line.

Brace for traffic if you’re headed out west.

Make someone else drive and you can just rest.

The city was bustling, and at times sleepy, too.

A campus without students is what you’ll find at DU.

Two days before Christmas, Denver must wait.

Tails will be twitching before that date.

Until then I must say, as he trots out of sight, merry weekday before Christmas and to all good night!

