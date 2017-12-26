Free, cheap things to do in Denver for New Year's

(Photo: Tyler Lahanas)

The kids are home from school, relatives are visiting or maybe you and your special someone are just now trying to map out how to celebrate New Year’s Eve and/or New Year’s Day. You need a game plan that’s inexpensive because you broke the bank on Christmas, like so many of us.

Tempting though it may be to spend big bucks on ringing in the new year, there’s really no need. We’ve compiled a list of our top picks of free or low-cost events and activities around town well-suited for bargain hunters. As always, to keep up with latest money-saving promos and events in the Denver/Boulder area, sign up for the daily Mile High On The Cheap e-newsletter. Trust us, your wallet will thank you. Here’s to a happy 2018 — full of more freebies, discounts and deals!

Sunday, December 31

Visit the Denver Zoo – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard winter admission $9 – $13.

Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission $12 – $17.

Free Skating at Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park

Free Outdoor Ice Skating at WinterSkate Boulder – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy Noon Year’s Eve at The Rink at Belmar — Watch a performance of the Mountain Edge Skating Club, then enjoy half-priced skating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Rink at Belmar.

See a Movie at Elvis Cinemas

Visit the Denver Art Museum – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission $8 to $10. Kids under age 18 always FREE.

Visit Denver Botanic Gardens Blossom of Light – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets $10 – $15.

Take A Stroll Through ‘A Hudson Christmas’ – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets $7 – $9.

Walk Among Loveland Winter Wonderlights – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Free Fireworks in Downtown Denver – Shows at 9 p.m. & midnight with best viewing along the 16th Street Mall. Also FREE rides on RTD buses or Light Rail.

View Holiday Lights Across Town – Check out displays in downtown Denver, Boulder, Littleton, Golden, Loveland and more.

Monday, January 1

Take a Free First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park

Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission $12 – $17.

Visit the Denver Zoo – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard winter admission $9 – $13.

See a Movie at Elvis Cinemas

Free Skating at Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park

Free Outdoor Ice Skating at WinterSkate Boulder – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit the Denver Art Museum – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission $8 to $10. Kids under age 18 always FREE.

Walk Among Loveland Winter Wonderlights – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit Denver Botanic Gardens Blossom of Light – 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets $10 – $13.

View Holiday Lights Across Town – Check out displays in downtown Denver, Boulder, Littleton, Golden, Loveland and more.

