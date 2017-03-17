Green beer flows on St. Patrick's Day

Bars like the Viewhouse started to fill up as "Kegs and Eggs" wrapped up on St. Patrick's Day.

DENVER - Nearly a week after the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Denver, the green stripe down the center of Blake Street was starting to fade Friday morning while the green beer was just starting to flow.

“The weather is so perfect right now,” said Celina Krumpholz in the courtyard of the Viewhouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop. “It is like, perfect.”

Celina and her husband, John, were playing a game of cornhole with friends Friday morning after making their way over from the Kegs and Eggs concert at Blake Street Tavern. Hundreds lined up hours before the annual event kicked off at 7:00 a.m. Friday. Bars like the Viewhouse started to fill up as the concert wrapped up. No matter that it was 11:00 a.m., there were plenty of green beers to go around the Viewhouse courtyard.

“It’s our first day drinking celebration and we get to wear green and I look great in green,” Celina Krumpholz said with a big laugh.

Celina and her husband wore green shirts that parodied the Thing One and Thing Two characters from Dr. Seuss.

“Drunk One!” Celina said, showing off her shirt. “Drunk Two!” She pointed to her husband.

Just about everyone in the bar was decked out in green. At least one guy was dressed as Kermit the frog.

“Today is Saint Paddy’s Day and March Madness, so it’s an incredible day of basketball and fun,” said Brad Manske, vice president of the Viewhouse.

Manske said his staff started prepping for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday night and were back at work as early as 6:00 a.m. Friday. The bar opened at 9:00 a.m.

“You prepare and you staff and you just look for ways to be more efficient,” he said. “More food sales is our goal every year.”

So long as the beer kept flowing and the bean bags kept flying, customers like Celina Krumpholz couldn’t stop smiling.

“St. Paddy’s Day celebration, Viewhouse, best place to be!” She said.

