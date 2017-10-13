2 Denver haunted houses are again listed in nation's top 10

A performer at the Asylum Haunted House, 6100 E. 39th Ave (Photo: ASYLUM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Denver haunted houses have again made the list of the nation's best haunted houses.

And one of them has been named the nation's best haunted house.

The 13th Floor Haunted House, with houses in Denver, San Antonio, Phoenix and Chicago, was named the nation's top haunted house by Denver-based HauntedHouses.com, which has ranked haunted houses across the country for more than 10 years.

The 13th Floor houses were also ranked No. 5 in the country by "Haunted Attraction" magazine, which also ranked Denver's Asylum Haunted House as the No. 6 haunted house in the country.

This year, the 13th Floor Haunted House has moved to 3400 E. 52nd Ave. The Asylum Haunted House is located at 6100 E. 39th Ave.

