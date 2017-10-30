Halloween freebies: Where to get spooky specials Tuesday

Chipotle is one of many establishments offering Halloween deals. (Photo: Chipotle)

USA TODAY - Trick-or-treaters can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween.

Wearing a costume Tuesday also can mean free or cheap meals and goodies for you and your kids. In some cases, a costume isn't required to score special treats.

Here are the best Halloween deals:

Free for all

BurgerFi: Anyone who visits a participating location wearing a costume Tuesday gets a free small custard. Limit one per guess and no substitutions.

El Fenix: Get a free ghost-shaped sopapilla when you dine-in Tuesday. To get this deal, you need to request it. Limit one per person, per visit.

Jeremiah's Ice: Wear a costume to get a free small menu item from 6 p.m. to close Tuesday. For a chance to win gift cards, enter Jeremiah’s Coolest Costume Contest at www.jeremiahsice.com/costumes.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to a participating U.S. or Canada location Tuesday and get one free doughnut of your choice. Also while supplies last at participating locations, get a free glow-in-the-dark bucket when you purchase a 24 count of doughnut holes for $5.99 or purchase just the bucket for $3.99.

Nestle Toll House Café: Wear a costume or show your best smile to get a free regular chocolate chip cookie Tuesday at participating locations. This freebie is for adults and kids.

PDQ: From 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, wear your costume to get a free cookie with any purchase.

Redbox: Text RETURN to 727272 to get a code for a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-ray or video game rental. The code expires Nov. 4.

America’s Dog & Burger: This freebie is for those dressing up like a hot dog Tuesday that are in Chicago. Wearing a hot dog costume gets you a free hot dog meal for the regional chain’s “Happy Halloweiner” promotion.

Kids' deals and freebies

99 Restaurants: Kids 10 and younger eat free with purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween. One free kids meal for every adult meal purchased. The chain also has a Halloween to go meal deal for $35.99, which feeds four to six people.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Families dining Tuesday at participating locations with costume-wearing kids 12 and younger receive up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. The special is available at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island. Other locations could have similar specials so check with your closest location.

Baja Fresh: Club Baja members get a free kid’s meal on Halloween with adult entrée purchase and an email coupon. Sign up ASAP at www.bajafresh.com/clubbaja because the coupon will be sent out Halloween morning.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. At most stores, the festivities take place 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. On Halloween, trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and a costume parade at 6. Hours and participation may vary by location. Costume parade participants also get a freebie while supplies last. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Kids in costume eat free Tuesday with the purchase of an adult meal at participating locations. One free kids meal per adult entrée purchase.

Bertucci's: Kids 12 and younger in costume eat free through Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée of $10 or more. Dine-in only for lunch and dinner.

Bojangles': Kids ages 12 and under in costume receive a free Bojangles’ Bo-Berry Biscuit with the purchase of any kid’s meal or greater at participating locations Tuesday. This dine-in offer is while supplies last. The chain also has a Halloween costume contest for Bojangles’ themed costumes. Learn more at www.bojangles.com.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of one adult entrée. Limit one per table and not valid with any other discount.

Carrows Restaurant: Kids 10 and younger in a Halloween costume get a free meal Tuesday with purchase of a regular-priced adult entrée. Dine-in only and one free kid's meal per adult meal purchased.

Chicken Salad Chick: At participating locations, kids wearing costumes eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée Tuesday.

Chuck E. Cheese: Participating locations will be giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza on the hour, every hour on the hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, while supplies last. Also through Halloween, kids get 50 free tickets when they stop in wearing their Halloween costumes. Learn more at www.chuckecheese.com.

Cicis: Kids wearing costumes get a free kid’s buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and regular size drink Tuesday. Limit one child per adult purchase.

Coco's Bakery Restaurant: Kids 10 and younger in a Halloween costume get a free meal Tuesday with purchase of a regular-priced adult entrée. Dine-in only and one free kid's meal per adult meal purchased.

Cotton Patch Café: Kids in costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Country Buffet: Kids 11 and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Kids under 12 wearing costumes eat free at participating locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Furr's Fresh Buffet: Kids 12 and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

HomeTown Buffet: Kids 11 and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at participating restaurants, children 12 and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake, which is a plain pancake they can decorate with strawberries, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn. There also is a chance for kids to win prizes for sharing their pancake creations on IHOP’s Facebook page or by posting to Instagram or Twitter and using hashtags #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Kids 13 and younger wearing their costumes eat free on Halloween with purchase of an adult entrée at participating locations. To get the deal, you must show a flyer from the company’s website or email. Limit three free kid’s meals per party.

McAlister’s Deli: Kids 12 and younger dressed in costume get free kids’ meals at participating locations with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

Miller’s Ale House: Kids 12 and younger eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult meal.

Mimi’s Café: Kids get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée Tuesday.

Noodles & Company: Through Halloween, get a free kid’s meal for each regular-sized entrée purchased at participating locations.

Old Country Buffet: Kids 11 and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

Outback Steakhouse: Kids get a free dirt cup with the purchase of any Joey Menu entrée on Halloween.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Through Halloween, any child 12 or younger in a costume will receive a free kid’s meal with regular sub purchase at participating locations. No coupon is needed, just ask for the special.

Pizza Inn: Kids 10 and younger get a free kid’s buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet Tuesday at participating locations.

Pollo Tropical: Kids in costume receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at participating locations. A coupon posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/PolloTropical is needed to get the deal.

Ryan's: Kids 11 and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

Shoney’s: Kids get a free trick-or-treat bag through Halloween at participating locations while supplies last.

Tijuana Flats: Each location will distribute free trick-or-treat bags for kids Tuesday, which include a tear-off coupon to use in the future while supplies last. The Tex-Mex chain also will have its weekly Tijuana Tuesdaze taco deal on Halloween.

TooJay's: Kids 12 and younger eat free through Halloween with purchase of an adult entrée when they show a coupon available at www.toojays.com or in email. One free kid’s meal with one paid adult entrée.

Spooky specials

Bob Evans: Through Halloween, take $5 off your purchase of $20 or more with a coupon posted on Facebook.com/bobevans.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, go to any Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $3. Plus enter the chain’s “Burritos for a Year Sweepstakes” by texting BOORITO to 888222 by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Learn more at www.boorito.com.

Del Taco: The chain has its regular Tuesday special of three value tacos for $1.29 between 3 and 11 p.m. Also sign up for Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/epic to get a free medium fountain drink with purchase of any Epic Burrito.

On the Border: Through Nov. 3, get a dozen mini burritos, known as BOO-ritos for Halloween, for $12.99 for online and to go orders at participating locations. The mini burritos are available in beef, chicken or combo.

Papa John's: Get a free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price menu purchase and promo code CREEPY.

Papa Murphy’s: For a limited time, get a large Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $8 at participating locations.

Pizza Hut: Through Halloween, use promo code SCARYGOOD25 on online orders for 25 percent off menu priced pizzas.

Red Robin: Through Halloween, get 15 percent off online orders with promo code HALLOWEEN15. Plus now through Nov. 5, when you buy a $25 limited edition Thor: Ragnarok Red Robin gift card, you’ll get a free movie ticket to the Marvel movie. Buy a gift card at the restaurant or online.

Sonic: Corn dogs are 50 cents each all-day Tuesday at participating locations.

Sonny's BBQ: Through Halloween, participating locations have a "monster to go deal" for $29.99 that feeds four. Get a whole chicken, pound of pulled or sliced pork, choice of bread and three pint-sized sidekicks.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Through Tuesday, get the dine-in Halloween Family Feast, which feeds four, for $30 with a coupon. The deal served on a family-size platter includes double portions of lasagna, chicken parmigiana and your choice of spaghetti and meatballs or fettuccini alfredo. There will also be treats for the kids.

Sprinkles: Wear your costume to participating locations Tuesday and get 50 percent off a mini BOO box sampler. The Penn Station and Downtown Disney locations are not participating.

Copyright 2017 USA Today