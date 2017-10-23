Halloween treats, freebies and discounts in Denver

DENVER - This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com
No tricks here, just lots of bargain treats!
Halloween can be expensive: from the costumes to the candy and everything in between.
Treat your little ghouls and goblins to a free treat or meal on Oct. 31. Then, for the adults, grab a $1 margarita (for after trick or treating, of course).
Happy Halloween!
The deals are valid on Tuesday, October 31 at participating locations, while supplies last.
Here's a list of all the deals and freebies on Halloween:
Applebee’s – Final day for its month-long Dollaritas — house margarita for just $1.
Baskin-Robbins – Get single scoop of ice cream for $1.50 or small Cappuccino Blast for $2.
Café Rio – Luckily, Halloween overlaps with its Tasty Tuesdays promo — get select entrées for $5.49 each.
Chipotle Mexican Grill – Treat yourself to a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $3 from 3 p.m. to closing. Costume required.
Del Taco – Kids (10 & under) get FREE kids meal with purchase of any combo meal on October 30 and 31. Costume required.
IHOP – Kids (12 & under) can smile big with a FREE Scary Face Pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
King Soopers – Get FREE Denver Broncos stencils for pumpkin carving.
McDonald’s – Get Halloween Treat Pack for $1 with 12 coupons for FREE treats for kids.
Mici Handcrafted Italian – Kids (12 & under) eat FREE with purchase of adult entrée from 4 p.m. to closing. Costume required.
Mimi’s Café – Kids (12 & under) eat FREE with purchase of adult entrée. Costume required.
Panera Bread — October 31st falls on the same day as its weekly Tuesday special —get baker’s dozen of bagels for $6.99.
Papa Murphy’s – Carve into a Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $8 — upgrade to Family Size for few more bucks.
Protein Bar & Kitchen – Last day to get 50% off Beetlejuice smoothie — made with crickets!
Romano’s Macaroni Grill — Last day for first responders to get FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée.
Sawaya Law Firm – Don’t drink & drive. Get FREE cab ride home — up to $35.
SONIC Drive-In – Monsters can get corny with corn dogs for 50¢ each, all day.
Wendy’s – Get Halloween Coupon Book for $1 with 5 coupons for FREE Jr. Frostys.
If you still need a costume, click here for 97 cheap and easy do-it-yourself costumes.
