Neighborhood bands together after Halloween decorations stolen from porch

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - Click, click, click isn’t a sound you hear on a typical Halloween.

The last night of October in the Prospect neighborhood of Longmont is far from typical. Shayne Easton’s thumb clicks a counter for every kid she hands out a piece of candy to.

She’ll press that little counter almost 1,000 times before the nights over.

This year, Easton stands in her doorway donning a Victorian-era gown, a large feather on her head and red paint dripping from her throat. It’s her depiction of Marie Antoinette.

“In the dead version,” she clarified.

Easton takes Halloween seriously.

In addition to her costume and counter, her porch is covered in decorations.

“Every year I kind of add another skeleton and more crows,” she said. “I made sure everything was zip-tied down this year when I put them out, but it didn’t make any difference.”

The day after she set out her annual display much of it vanished. Someone stole them right off her front porch.

“It was a mixture between feeling violated, and also feeling really angry, like why would somebody do that?”

As the week went on her decorations started coming back. Her neighbors saw a posting on the app Next Door, and an article in the local paper. As the noticed a headless skeleton here and another legless one there, they brought them back to the Eaton’s house.

“They’re out here headless and armless and legless, but they’re here.”

Easton is especially thankful for a gesture one neighbor made.

“Somebody came by with their little girl and they brought a fur coat because they heard one of our skeletons came back without a fur coat. They it to us t to make us feel better.”

None of the hundreds of ghost, ghouls or goblins marching up and down Easton's steps this Halloween notice her clicking. They also don’t notice the slight disfigurations on her skeletons.

Probably because her infectious smile and seemingly constant “Happy Halloween” overshadow any mischief leading up to this unforgettable evening.

© 2017 KUSA-TV