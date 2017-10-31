KUSA - Tonight is the night for which kids have been waiting.
Streets will be filled with goblins, ghosts, superheroes and the kids from Stranger Things.
With all the trick-or-treaters walking through dark neighborhoods, there are several important safety tips to remember this Halloween.
Trick-or-treating safety tips:
- Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Use reflective tape on costumes or trick-or-treat bags. Have trick-or-treaters use flashlights to illuminate dark sidewalks.
- Plan the route. Parents should accompany young children around the neighborhood. Make sure older children tell parents where they are walking.
- Trick-or-treat in groups.
- Carry a cellphone for quick communication.
- Make sure children can see out of their masks... or use face paint instead of masks.
- Be cautious around animals, especially dogs, at neighbor's front doors.
- Only use flame-resistant costumes, especially if a costume involves a battery-pack for lights.
- Only visit homes with a front porch light on.
- Accept treats at the door. Never go inside a home.
- Walk on sidewalks, not the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the side of the road, facing traffic.
- Look both ways before crossing traffic.
- Cross the street only at a corner.
- Don't cut across yards or alleys.
- Don't walk between parked cars.
Preparing your home for trick-or-treaters:
- Restrain your pets or lock them in a different room so they don't escape.
- Sweep leaves from your sidewalk, steps and porch.
- Light your porch and driveway for trick-or-treaters.
- Clear your porch of any obstacles someone could trip over.
- Drive carefully! Excited children may forget to look both ways before crossing a street.
Pumpkin carving safety tips:
- Don't let small children carve pumpkins. Children can use markers, then parents can cut.
- Consider a flashlight or glow stick to light a pumpkin instead of a candle.
- Always place pumpkins on a sturdy table, away from curtains and flammable objects.
- Never leave a lit jack-o-lantern unattended.
The American Red Cross has a free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to first aid advice if anyone has an accident.
Have a fun - and safe - Halloween!
